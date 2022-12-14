Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains City Council to replace unpopular Hazelbrook speed humps

By Damien Madigan and B. C. Lewis
December 15 2022 - 10:30am
They had Hazelbrook residents in a hump but now controversial speed humps in the Mid-Mountains village will be replaced.

