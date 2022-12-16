Blue Mountains Gazette

Blackheath paraglider Kurt Pudniks fined $9,600 for operating aircraft unauthorised

By Tom Walker
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
A Blackheath resident has been fined $9,600 for operating a paraglider without authorisation, concluding a case which explored whether a paraglider is an aircraft.

