Freight train derailment delivers tourism hit to Blue Mountains over Christmas

By Damien Madigan
December 19 2022 - 6:00pm
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw has described the closure of the Blue Mountains rail line due to a freight train derailment as "another devastating blow" to the tourism industry.

