Koala rescued from Sydney house roof by Fire & Rescue, WIRES released for Christmas

Saffron Howden
By Saffron Howden
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 9:44am
A frisky young koala rescued from the roof of an Emu Heights house has passed a health check with flying colours and been released back into the bush in time for Christmas.

