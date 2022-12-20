Blue Mountains Design An Ad 2022

What do you get when you give the students of the Blue Mountains region the chance to let their creativity shine by designing a newspaper ad for the Blue Mountains Gazette?
You get a whole lot of clever ideas and a stunning display of the talented minds being nurtured in our schools every day.
The Blue Mountains Gazette presents the 2022 Design An Ad special feature.
Design An Ad is one of the major events on the school calendar. This project has involved hundreds of students, teachers and local businesses in a uniquely creative way.
Students focus on a local business, designing something that will bring credit to both themselves and the business. And there are rewards for involvement including prizes for the students and the schools.
Please enjoy this year's Design An Ad special feature here.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
