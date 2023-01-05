Blue Mountains Gazette

Sam Smith spotted at Blackheath Butchery in the Blue Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated January 6 2023 - 11:50am, first published January 5 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chart-topping singer and songwriter Sam Smith has stopped by Blackheath Butchery in the Blue Mountains for a Portuguese chook and sausages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.