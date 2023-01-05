Chart-topping singer and songwriter Sam Smith has stopped by Blackheath Butchery in the Blue Mountains for a Portuguese chook and sausages.
Local butcher Bruce Tonning said he interjected when he saw his mother-in-law serving the non-binary celebrity (pronouns they/them).
"They'd just put their head on their little mate's shoulder. And I put my hand up and pointed at them and said 'mate, can I get a picture of you cuddling me like that?' And they went 'of course you can!'," Mr Tonning said.
He posted a photo of himself with Smith on the Blackheath Butchery Facebook page on Wednesday, captioned "Sam and I just having a cuddle".
The post received plenty of surprised and impressed commenters.
"Is that for real Bruce" asked one comment.
"How lucky was Sam to have met you Bruce !", said another.
Mr Tonning says Smith was lovely. He considers himself a fan, saying "isn't everybody? Mate, they've got a smashing voice."
Smith has received various awards for their music, including four Grammys and an Oscar. Their recent single, Unholy, topped the charts for several countries.
Smith is holding a one-night-only show at the d'Arenberg Cube in South Australia this month.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
