Blue Mountains Gazette

Ben Connor set to launch new album in Katoomba

January 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ben Connor is set to launch his new alternative rock, blues and folk album, Stone Fields, in his hometown of Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.