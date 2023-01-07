Ben Connor set to launch new album in Katoomba

"Stone Fields is a lyric I took from one of the songs, but I also thought it summed up, or at least hinted at, a bit of a theme and tone that runs through a lot of the songs on the album. That being that no-matter how harsh the environment you find yourself in or, as the author Albert Camus said, 'no matter how hard the world pushes against you', there's always this thing inside you, this 'invincible calm' or life energy... whatever you want to call it, 'pushing right back'.

