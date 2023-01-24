Hot-up your hot rod and ride into the Hawkesbury Showground for the second annual T-Bucket Nationals - a whole-weekend family event with hot cars and fashion on show.
There will be up to 80 hot rods, rat rods, muscle cars, classic cars, bikes, utes and trucks on display, as well as indoor pavilion and outdoor displays, live bands, food trucks, go-karts for the kids, market stalls, trade stalls, a fashion competition and more.
For those not in-the-know, a T-bucket is a hot rod, based on a Ford Model T built from 1915 to 1927, but extensively modified.
Promoter and CEO, Barney Kodsy from Wallacia, said many T-buckets were close to the ground, with no roof.
"It's an open top that you step into. If it's going to be raining I say it's going to be a spa on wheels because it'll fill up with water," Mr Kodsy laughed.
The car enthusiast, who also runs other car shows including Cars Under the Stars, is "on the hunt" for his own T-bucket to add to his collection of classic cars, which includes a 1938 Ford Delivery Van which he believes could be the only one in Australia, and a 1967 Mercury Cougar.
Mr Kodsy, who is "right into cars", is also the president of the Car Nutz Inc car club.
The T-Bucket Nationals will be dedicated "in loving memory" to deceased St Marys resident and classic car enthusiast Shane Chopper Smith.
"[Shane] was a T-bucket fanatic who passed away two months before the show went live," Mr Kodsy said.
"He was one of our car club members and so we're trying to do this as an annual event in honour of Shane."
The first event took place in Campbelltown and then it went on hiatus for three years due to rain, COVID-19 and the floods.
This year's T-Bucket Nationals will take place for the first time at Hawkesbury Showground.
"I've got the Hawkesbury Pavilion [at the Showground] completely booked out with almost 80 cars that will be on display. Then there will be all the cars that will turn up on the day," Mr Kodsy said.
"It's going to be a good thing for the Hawkesbury as it's on an annual basis."
There will be a fashion pageant, with entrants encouraged to dress-up in fashions from the classic car eras, including bebop and rockabilly.
The T-Bucket Nationals will take place at Hawkesbury Showground, Clarendon, on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.
Enquire about trade or market stalls by calling Barney Kodsy on 0407 419 939 or emailing tbucketnationals@gmail.com. Find out more at facebook.com/tbucketnationals or buy tickets online at https://bit.ly/3QpyAm7
