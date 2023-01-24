Blue Mountains Gazette

Hawkesbury Showground to host T-Bucket Nationals hot rod car show

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 24 2023
A T-bucket is a hot rod, based on a Ford Model T built from 1915 to 1927, but extensively modified. Picture by Sydney Lens

Hot-up your hot rod and ride into the Hawkesbury Showground for the second annual T-Bucket Nationals - a whole-weekend family event with hot cars and fashion on show.

Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

