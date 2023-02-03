Woes for Wolgan Valley

Ongoing isolation in the Wolgan Valley in the Greater Blue Mountains was pushed to the top of the agenda at a recent Lithgow Council meeting, with residents and business owners taking to the public forum to share concerns about access, expense and a troubled tourism industry.
The valley has endured isolation from the rest of the region since November, when a landslip caused the closure of Wolgan Gap road, the only point of access for residents and tourists.
Resident Kristy Kearney, owner of Wolgan Valley Eco Tours, dialled into the January 24 meeting to discuss the devastating impact the lack of access has had on businesses.
"My business is temporarily closed due to the failure of the Gap road. And whilst the opening of donkey steps may enable the resort to operate, my business and several other locally-owned and operated businesses are not afforded that opportunity," Ms Kearney said.
"Access limitations including hours of access ... restricted vehicle access and escorting by property holders (and visiting non-residents into the valley is impractical."
"I support the recommendations but it doesn't go far enough in building business confidence and will lead to the collapse of Wolgan Valley's tourism industry."
Sarah Denmead, Wolgan Valley Association president, spoke about the costs of towing stranded two-wheel drive vehicles out of the valley.
A report by Lithgow Council infrastructure services director Jonathon Edgecombe said the natural disaster relief recovery would cover costs of both temporary and permanent access solutions.
But Ms Denmead said the costs of towing stranded vehicles out of the valley should be covered by NSW government natural disaster relief and recovery funding.
Ms Denmead asked the council to consider what it would be like if they were in the residents' situation.
"How would you feel if you had to cough up $1000 to access your vehicle through no fault of your own and once you find the money, where are you going to go tonight if you are unable to get home?"
Cr Deanna Goodsell asked council to look into providing two-wheel drive access to the valley as a matter of urgency; and Cr Stephen Lesslie moved that if "the council is unable to convince funding sources [to pay up], then the costs of recovering these vehicles should be borne by council". The motion with amendments passed unanimously.
