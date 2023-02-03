Blue Mountains Gazette

Woes for Wolgan Valley

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left, the severely damaged Wolgan Gap road. Right, Wolgan Valley Association president Sarah Denmead addresses Lithgow council. Picture supplied.

Ongoing isolation in the Wolgan Valley in the Greater Blue Mountains was pushed to the top of the agenda at a recent Lithgow Council meeting, with residents and business owners taking to the public forum to share concerns about access, expense and a troubled tourism industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.