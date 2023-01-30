The Blackheath Alliance, Save Station Street, and the Blackheath Highway Action Group, together with members of the Blackheath Co-Design Committee have welcomed the release of the environmental impact statement and the opening of the next round of community consultation for the Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel.
Michael Paag, secretary for the Blackheath Alliance and spokesman for the Blackheath Highway Action Group said: "The Alliance supports the tunnel, and this is a very important next step to ensuring we get the best possible outcome for Blackheath and Mount Victoria."
Plans to upgrade the highway west of Katoomba have been ongoing since 2008.
"We have all worked incredibly hard over the past few years to ensure the tunnel option was selected because it's the only way to upgrade the highway through Blackheath and Mount Victoria that will protect homes, businesses and our communities," Mr Paag said.
Sally Hollis, chair of Save Station Street and co-design committee member, said: "We have fought very hard to get this far because the tunnel is the only way to upgrade the highway through Blackheath.
"We support the tunnel because it will protect homes and businesses and deliver so many benefits including greatly improved safety and access for residents and tourists to Blackheath, Megalong Valley and Mount Victorias.
"We will work through the EIS community consultation process to ensure we get the best tunnel possible."
Adele Colman, convenor of Blackheath Streetscape and member of the co-design committee said the tunnel would protect the social, environmental and economic fabric of the communities.
"It will also greatly improve the amenity of our town and allow residents and visitors to enjoy the corridor of trees and beautiful streetscape along the highway once again," she said.
Megalong Valley resident, John Allen, said the tunnel would improve access to the valley by eliminating the bottleneck at the level crossing where Govetts Leap Road/Bundarra Street meet the highway.
Gary Moore, a board member of the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre and member of the co-design committee said a tunnel was the "only way forward to achieve a much-needed highway upgrade".
"It's very important Transport for NSW demonstrates a sound business case for the tunnel and thoroughly addresses all environmental concerns," he said.
Mr Paag said the groups will work together to ensure the best environmental protection for the World Heritage Area. He encouraged the community to have their say at https://pp.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/great-western-highway-blackheath-little-hartley.
