Blue Mountains Gazette

Blackheath groups welcome tunnel EIS

January 30 2023 - 5:00pm
The Blackheath Alliance, Save Station Street, and the Blackheath Highway Action Group, together with members of the Blackheath Co-Design Committee have welcomed the release of the environmental impact statement and the opening of the next round of community consultation for the Blackheath to Little Hartley tunnel.

