Police pursuit in Glenbrook

About 10.35pm on Thursday, January 26, police responded to a call regarding theft at building site on Levy Street, Glenbrook. As police arrived a white Toyota Hilux was seen leaving the location. A short police pursuit took place, but was terminated. Police then set up a perimeter with vehicles stationary at several locations, including a marked caged police vehicle at the intersection of Coughlan Road and the Great Western Highway. The Hilux approached the police car and drove around it but while attempting to turn onto the highway, collided with a roadside fence. Two unknown passengers fled while the driver, a 40-year-old man from Rhodes, armed himself with an angle grinder and threatened police. Police had to use Tasers to subdue and arrest him. He was taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment. An arresting officer also need hospital treatment for arm injuries.

