Police pursuit in Glenbrook

About 10.35pm on Thursday, January 26, police responded to a call regarding theft at building site on Levy Street, Glenbrook. As police arrived a white Toyota Hilux was seen leaving the location. A short police pursuit took place, but was terminated. Police then set up a perimeter with vehicles stationary at several locations, including a marked caged police vehicle at the intersection of Coughlan Road and the Great Western Highway. The Hilux approached the police car and drove around it but while attempting to turn onto the highway, collided with a roadside fence. Two unknown passengers fled while the driver, a 40-year-old man from Rhodes, armed himself with an angle grinder and threatened police. Police had to use Tasers to subdue and arrest him. He was taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment. An arresting officer also need hospital treatment for arm injuries.
On Sunday, January 29, several swimmers stored their phones and keys in backpacks on the beach at Jellybean Pool. While they swam, unknown person/s have rummaged through the bags and stolen several phones and keys. Police are appealing to any members of the community who may have witnessed or have information about this incident to contact Springwood Police Station on 4751 0299.
About 11.30am on Friday, January 27, eastbound on the Great Western Highway at Linden, a semi-trailer collided with another vehicle and a B-double truck collided with the rear of the semi-trailer coming to rest on the centre dividing guard rail of the highway. The road was blocked for about 45 minutes and the vehicles required towing. No injuries were sustained and no drivers were intoxicated.
