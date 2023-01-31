Blue Mountains Gazette

Faulconbridge woman last heard from at Christmas

Updated February 1 2023 - 9:14am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.