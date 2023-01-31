Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Blue Mountains.
Samantha Espada, aged 38, was last seen at an address on the Great Western Highway, Faulconbridge, sometime in September.
She last made contact with family on Christmas Day last year, however, she has not been seen or heard from since.
She was reported missing to officers from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command on January 26. They have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Concerns are held for Samantha's welfare as she lives with medical conditions that require medication.
Samantha is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is known to frequent the Faulconbridge, Valley Heights, Lithgow, Winmalee, Coffs Harbour, Mullumbimby and Melbourne areas.
Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
