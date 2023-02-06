The death knell started for Leura Garage, as for so many others, with the bushfires of 2019.
COVID one lockdown in 2020 and COVID two lockdown in 2021 exacerbated the situation although loyal customers returned as soon as they could.
But when owner James Howarth was unable to negotiate a lease that "made commercial sense", he had no option but to go into voluntary liquidation.
On January 25, Leura Garage closed its doors for the last time, leaving Mr Howarth "gutted".
The successful conversion of an old automotive garage into a popular eatery had come to an end after 12 years.
"It's been devastating," Mr Howarth said. "Who would have thought that such a successful business would end up this way?"
He watched as the liquidators removed everything from the building.
"It was a very upsetting week ... because everything we put into the place was taken away. It was really gutting."
Mr Howarth said he had struggled to keep going, trying to do everything to retain his staff of 30 full- and part-timers and casuals.
"That was our biggest concern. We had such an incredible team of people.
"Obviously we're very proud of what we have achieved over the years but more so because we have had so many great customers ... who keep coming back. During the pandemic and especially after the pandemic, they were very grateful we were there and we were grateful to them."
Leura Garage has been a leading light in sustainability measures, with solar panels, rainwater storage, energy efficient lighting and natural ventilation.
Mr Howarth also installed a super composter machine called Chloe which dramatically reduced the amount of organic waste going to landfill while at the same time creating great fertiliser for gardens.
The machine produced dehydrated product for Blackheath Community Gardens as well as helping supply compost to the GoLlies (gardeners of Leura), who recycled it back on to the village's gardens.
But Chloe, too, is now gone.
In a message on Facebook, Mr Howarth wrote: "Leura Garage Restaurant stood the test of time as a leading Blue Mountains tourism enterprise and enjoyed the mutual affection of our local community. Many accolades and industry awards including a recent Gold Award from the Restaurant and Catering Association plus recognition in the SMH Good Food Guide affirm that success and enduring popularity."
Mr Howarth said he is likely to take a "bit of a break" now but wanted to point out that his other business, Pizza Sublime in Leura, "lives on".
