Wentworth Falls TAFE is back in the swing of things, with information sessions on about courses that might suit early school leavers or kids on a gap year who are looking for a local job in the community services sector.
Courses include: Certificate 2 and 3 in Community Services, Certificate 4 in Disability and a Diploma of Community Services.
Community services is the fastest-growing sector in Australia. Learn how to respond to client needs by providing quality care, empowering and facilitating their interests and advocating for their needs. Another course on offer can help with skills to empower people with disabilities to achieve their goals and gain greater levels of independence. These courses can build leadership capabilities and prepare the participant for roles in case work and management in this in-demand sector.
There are also information sessions open tonight [February 2] for commercial cookery and baking, travel and tourism, hospitality on campus and information technology (virtual).
Join the information sessions - for details go to https://www.tafensw.edu.au/information-sessions - filter by location (Wentworth Falls). Or if interested register for the on-campus session on Tuesday February 7, 9am-3pm (Certificate III in Community Services) at TAFE NSW Blue Mountains College, Wentworth Falls Campus on Mitchell Street. Courses are also available for Outdoor Leadership C3 and C4 (sans roping this term).
Courses run from four months to a year and most start in March.
