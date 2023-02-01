Blue Mountains Gazette

TAFE courses on offer

Updated February 2 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 9:31am
Wentworth Falls TAFE is back in the swing of things, with information sessions on about courses that might suit early school leavers or kids on a gap year who are looking for a local job in the community services sector.

