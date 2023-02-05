Blue Mountains Gazette

Reduced speed limits around Katoomba town centre

February 5 2023 - 12:30pm
Road works to transform Katoomba town centre into a high pedestrian activity area (HPAA) will start on the evening of Monday, February 6.

