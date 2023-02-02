Blue Mountains Gazette

Auditor finds the deputy premier dudded the Mountains for a bushfire grant

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:57pm, first published February 2 2023 - 3:15pm
Intervention by the then deputy premier, John Barilaro, in the first bushfire grants program in 2020 excluded the Blue Mountains and all other Labor electorates from any grants, the NSW Auditor-General has found.

