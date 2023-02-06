Blue Mountains Gazette

International artist to run performance art intensive workshop at The Hub

Updated February 7 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:37am
International artist Dagmar Glausnitzer-Smith will be running a workshop at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26.

