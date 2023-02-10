Blue Mountains Gazette

Council seeking ban on animal glue traps

JC
By Jennie Curtin
February 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains council will lobby the state government to ban animal glue traps because of the dangers they pose to native animals as well as the cruelty caused to non-native species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.