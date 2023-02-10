$60 million in WestInvest projects for Blue Mountains

To deliver improved community infrastructure through the installation of solar panels and battery storage (with off-grid capability). A range of childcare/preschool facilities and other sites which host important community-facing services will have solar and batteries installed. The work will improve grid stability through renewable energy and battery storage. The off-grid capacity will deliver improved resilience to power outages in the childcare facilities, improving service continuity, and protecting the vulnerable from extreme weather events. It will also protect the community to the risk of blackouts during disasters.