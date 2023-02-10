$60 million in WestInvest projects for Blue Mountains

The NSW government has funded 15 new projects in the Blue Mountains valued at more than $60 million.
Blue Mountains City Council has been awarded the funding through the competitive round of the WestInvest Community Project Grants program.
The new WestInvest projects, to be delivered over four years, include:
Blue Mountains local government area wide active transport links ($14 million)
Delivering 24km of active transport links, improving connections between towns/villages, or towns/villages and key recreational precincts (such as sporting facilities and other open and green spaces). These works are to deliver priority active transport links.
Katoomba Town Centre - Place Activation Project ($7.5 million)
This project involves the continuation and completion of the Katoomba Street paving, kerb and guttering upgrades. The project is to deliver targeted improvements to public amenities including street furniture, as well as the introduction of lettable areas for outdoor dining. It also includes an integrated, best practice approach to wayfinding signage which will incorporate heritage trails and public art, to deliver a high-quality visitor experience.
Neighbourhood Park Upgrade Program ($6.1 million)
To deliver upgrades to four neighbourhood parks (one per Ward) per year over a four-year period. Upgrades to a total of 16 parks includes play equipment, accessibility upgrades (pathways, seating, play and parking spaces), seating/meeting places, exercise equipment (where appropriate) and signage.
Great Blue Mountains Trail - Kiah Lookout to Echo Point ($5.6 million)
This project provides an off-road shared link. It provides a missing link from Leura Station through Leura Mall, Leura Cascades, to Echo Point
Upgrade of the Katoomba Falls Visitor Precinct ($4.6 million)
To deliver greater accessibility to Katoomba Falls Reserve including improved traffic management, parking, amenities and connectivity to other key attractions and the town centre.
Glenbrook Activation and Improvement Program ($4 million)
This activation and improvement project is to deliver an upgrade of the Glenbrook Town Centre including new footpaths and upgrades to existing pavements to meet accessibility standards, plus directional signage, replacement seating, water refill stations and public lighting improvements.
Development of Improved Visitor Facilities Infrastructure to Support Tourism Recovery ($3.5 million)
This project is to deliver improved visitor facility quality, function and capacity at key attractions that service locals and visitors. This includes improved walking tracks, traffic management and parking. Infrastructure delivery will be coordinated with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Pitt Park Athletics Complex Upgrade ($3.4 million)
To design and construct a new clubhouse/technical facility with improved storage, improved drainage, fencing and site signage, as well as the addition of lane 8 to complete the 8 x 400m lane track.
Blaxland Activation and Improvement Program ($3.3 million)
This activation and improvement project is to deliver an upgrade of the town square area of Blaxland Town Centre and renew paving, upgrade amenities, replace seating and install plantings and directional signage.
Active Transport Link - Single Ridge Road, Winmalee/Yellow Rock ($2.6 million)
A new 3.8km off-road shared path link along Singles Ridge Road between Vendetta Road, Winmalee, and Yellow Rock Road, Yellow Rock.
Great Blue Mountains Trail - Narrow Neck Road to Acacia St, Katoomba ($2.2 million)
This project provides an off-road shared link.
Hazelbrook Village Centre - Place Activation Project ($2.1 million)
An activation and improvement project for Hazelbrook Village Centre. The project is to deliver targeted improvements to public amenities including replacement paving, kerb and gutter, tree planting, seating improvements to meet accessibility requirements and outdoor dining capability.
District Park Upgrade - South Lawson Park ($1.6 million)
Delivery of a new accessible toilet block that will complement works currently being undertaken at South Lawson Park, as part of the Liveability program.
Community wellbeing - Solar and batteries ($870,200)
To deliver improved community infrastructure through the installation of solar panels and battery storage (with off-grid capability). A range of childcare/preschool facilities and other sites which host important community-facing services will have solar and batteries installed. The work will improve grid stability through renewable energy and battery storage. The off-grid capacity will deliver improved resilience to power outages in the childcare facilities, improving service continuity, and protecting the vulnerable from extreme weather events. It will also protect the community to the risk of blackouts during disasters.
Revitalisation of the Wentworth Falls School of Arts Theatre and Hall ($649,863)
This project is to extensively refurbish the Wentworth Falls School of Arts theatre and hall staging, seating and electrical equipment.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the exciting new projects will secure a brighter future for local communities.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government created WestInvest to deliver local infrastructure that will improve livability in Western Sydney and that is exactly what we are doing," he said.
"We are making a huge array of projects in the Blue Mountains and Penrith a reality, helping to deliver the playgrounds, cultural centres, sporting fields and facilities the people of Western Sydney deserve."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "This grant funding is a welcome boost to Blue Mountains City after more than three years of hardship. Work on these projects will continue alongside critical infrastructure recovery works, that are ongoing."
