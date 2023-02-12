Blue Mountains Gazette

Animal Justice Party announces candidate for Blue Mountains

Updated February 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 10:19am
Wentworth Falls resident Greg Keightley is the Animal Justice Party's candidate for Blue Mountains in the March state election.

