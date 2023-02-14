Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Opposition pledges $4 million to sports facility at Katoomba High School

By B C Lewis
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
If elected a Labor government will build a new $4 million multi-purpose facility at Katoomba High. Pictured are Labor's Prue Car with the P and C's Michael Skeggs (secretary) and Deanne Palmer (vice president) and MP Trish Doyle (centre). Picture B C Lewis.

Katoomba High School students could soon be enjoying a new $4 million sports hall following an election promise by NSW Labor.

