Katoomba High School students could soon be enjoying a new $4 million sports hall following an election promise by NSW Labor.
Deputy Labor leader, Prue Car, made the pledge at Katoomba High School in a visit to the region today [February 14].
It follows a visit on August 2 last year by NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns who toured the school and spoke to current students, seeing first hand some of the ageing facilities at the 1960s-built public high school.
Ms Car, who is also Labor's education spokesperson, joined State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle outside the school, with members of the Parents and Citizens Association. She promised if Labor is elected to have the multi-purpose building ready for opening by the current year 11's end-of-school graduation ceremony in 2024.
Ms Doyle said the high school's ageing gymnasium had "fallen into disrepair" and was "dangerous" with a "gym floor that buckles" and a "roof that leaks in bad weather".
The new multi-purpose facility will include a stage, indoor sports courts, toilets, storage and back of house facilities for performing arts. It could also be available to local primary schools and the broader community.
P and C secretary Michael Skeggs said in the past 10 years, enrolments at Katoomba High School had "almost doubled" - from 520 students in 2013 to almost 1000 students in 2023 - and investment had not met the growing school's needs.
"It's tremendous ... it is well overdue we are really excited. It's important. There's been leaking roofs, ageing infrastructure ... at the moment they miss out on gym if the weather is inclement," Mr Skeggs said.
Ms Car called the new building "a priority ... a need that has been missed".
"NSW Labor believes an investment in our schools is an investment in local communities and in our state's future, and our plan will ensure NSW schools have the best possible facilities."
The new building would be in addition to the current hall and gymnasium.
Ms Doyle added: "The Katoomba High School community have been strong advocates for their school, and I'm so proud to announce Labor will replace the current ageing gymnasium with a fit-for-purpose facility".
"Katoomba High is a fantastic local school and I know how much this new facility will mean to students, parents and teachers."
Labor also plans to ban mobile phones in schools, reduce administration hours of teachers by five hours per week and give 10,000 temporary teachers permanent roles.
The state election is on March 25.
