Upper Mountains residents are set to benefit from full-fibre internet

Updated February 15 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
Upper Mountains residents are set to benefit from full-fibre internet as part of the Federal Government's commitment to expand access to 1.5 million additional premises, with the first towns ready from next year.

Local News

