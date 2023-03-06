Blue Mountains Gazette

Riverview Medical Practice secures two new GP registrars amidst GP shortage crisis

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:36am, first published March 6 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amidst a chronic shortage of GPs across the Blue Mountains, Riverview Medical Practice in Blaxland has secured two new GP registrars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.