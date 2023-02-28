TEDx is coming to the Blue Mountains

Global information sharing initiative TEDx is coming to Katoomba.
TED began back in 1984 as a conference where speakers had a maximum 18 minutes to present their ideas that centred around Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED).
Decades later, TED has evolved to encompass everything from science and business to education, arts, and global issues. Each year TED gives a platform to ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyse impact.
TEDx is the grassroots initiative created to carry the TED mission globally. It allows passionate individuals to organise independent events within their local area to uncover "ideas worth spreading" in local communities and ignite conversations that may resonate with the world.
While TEDx events are typically seen in state capitals and major population centres, Hazelbrook residents Niall and Wei Clerkin, have successfully acquired a licence to host a TEDx event in the Blue Mountains - TEDxKatoomba.
The pair has a combined background across HR, executive coaching, publishing, marketing and events management but will still have their work cut out for them to host an event that has seen the likes of luminaries such as Bill Gates, Sting, Tony Robbins give talks - and has a reach like no other in the global discourse.
"I love TED Talks. I have done for a decade," said Mr Clerkin.
"Some talks launch careers, and some launch ideas into the stratosphere. Others resonate personally and let the viewer know that they are not alone in what they are facing.
"Carole Dweck first communicated her 'Growth Mindset' in a TED talk, and now it is central to how we educate every child in this country. Simon Sinek was an unknown marketing consultant when he told the business world to 'Start with Why' and it is now the first step in every entrepreneur's journey. Great ideas can come from anywhere, anytime. They are not limited to academia, nor to cosmopolitan capitals.
"TEDxKatoomba is no less valid than TEDxLondon or TEDxBeijing."
The TEDxKatoomba licence carries with it strict guidelines including being completely reliant on volunteers and sponsors. Speakers cannot pay to speak or be paid to speak.
TEDx events are also necessarily united by TED's philosophy of 'ideas worth sharing' and presenting a diverse suite of voices. TEDx eschews the religious and the political, preferring to encourage conversation in new ways. TEDx Katoomba will reflect this. It will be a day of expansive, creative, and open thinking with no agenda but learning.
"The best ideas are not always new. Sometimes, all it takes is an interesting and personal perspective for the message to land differently," said Mr Clerkin. "If an idea opens the audience to a new line of thought, then the speaker has done their job."
Program curation is underway, and applications are now open to the local Blue Mountains community. Those interested in becoming speakers are invited to apply at tedxkatoomba.com.
The full program will be unveiled in the coming months with the one-day event itself slated for late June. Limited tickets will be available. Stay up to date by following visiting: tedxkatoomba.com
