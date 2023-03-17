Wentworth Falls singer/songwriter Natasha Duarte Hull has won the Britsong category in the UK Songwriting Contest with her song, Whatever Makes You Happy.
"What a great start to the year," she said after learning of her win, adding "thanks to Murray at Studio 85 for the awesome recording and production".
In 2022 there were over 6,000 entries from over 80 countries in the songwriting contest. Around 20 per cent of entries made it to the semi-finals and between just one and two per cent of entries, depending on the category, made it to the finals.
"The Britsong category which I won is special because my song has a chance now to be heard by many industry people for a chance to be included in a British international event such as Eurovision Song Contest or the Commonwealth Games."
