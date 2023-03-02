Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) is hosting Picture of Everything, a show and fundraiser for the neurodivergent musicians of ACE's Club Weld program and includes Springwood based artist Jerrah Patston.
In 2022, Patston, who specialises in disarming pop, country and new-folk music, was awarded a Blue Mountains Propel Emerging Musicians Grant and performed on two mainstages at the Blue Mountains Music Festival.
The show is open to audiences of all ages on Thursday, March 9, 5:15-7:30pm at Vivcourt Trading, Level 1 (188 Oxford St Paddington).
ACE Executive Director, Anne Loxley said: "What makes Club Weld so important is its mission to support and showcase neurodivergent musicians in the industry. The incredible talent and creativity of these artists is often overlooked in an ableist industry, and Club Weld is changing that by providing a safe and supportive environment for them to develop their skills and showcase their work.
"Led by specialist facilitators and collaborators, and supported by arts, industry and philanthropic partnerships, Club Weld is unique, providing weekly supported studio sessions, live performances, recordings, broadcasts and cultural development opportunities," she said.
All proceeds from Picture of Everything will go towards supporting Club Weld's mission to provide its neurodivergent musicians access to a 24-week music-making program, including the production and recording of solo, ensemble, and compilation releases, as well as profile and career development initiatives.
Tickets $100available now. See https://aceinc.org.au/whats-on/picture-of-everything-a-club-weld-fundraiser/. The event is suitable for audiences of all ages and is family-friendly.
