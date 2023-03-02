Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood-based musician in fundraiser in Sydney

March 2 2023 - 4:36pm
Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) is hosting Picture of Everything, a show and fundraiser for the neurodivergent musicians of ACE's Club Weld program and includes Springwood based artist Jerrah Patston.

