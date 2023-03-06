A Warrimoo osteopath is the Liberal Party's candidate for the Blue Mountains in the March 25 state election.
Dr Sophie Bruce, who was born in Hazelbrook and raised in Warrimoo, has been endorsed by the Liberals to fight for the Blue Mountains seat.
Dr Bruce said she wanted to campaign for measures to ease pressure on family budgets and build a brighter future for the people of the Mountains.
"I truly want to advocate for the community and be their voice in NSW Parliament. I live in the Blue Mountains, I was born in the Blue Mountains, being a local means so much to me.
"The community needs strong advocacy at a time when there are financial pressures," Dr Bruce said.
She pointed to the raft of cost of living measures introduced by the Liberal government to provide some relief to households, including Back To School, Active Kids, Creative Kids and First Lap.
"As well as the various vouchers, the first home buyer's choice scheme is a comprehensive plan to assist house hunters avoid stamp duty so they can enter the market faster," she said.
"It's these programs which take pressure off the family budget and are only available because the Liberal Government has a long term economic plan to keep NSW moving forward."
Dr Bruce said growing the economy, creating jobs and no new taxes would be a key focus of her campaign in the Blue Mountains.
Dr Bruce was introduced to a number of community representatives on Saturday, March 4 at a meeting hosted by Dr Danny Wotherspoon, president of Blue Mountains Liberal State Electoral Conference. Former federal MP for Macquarie, Kerry Bartlett, and former Blue Mountains MP now councillor Dr Roza Sage, were also at the meeting.
Dr Wotherspoon said Dr Bruce had wide community connections ranging from her formative days at Wycliffe Christian school to her local piano students.
Labor's Trish Doyle has held the seat since 2015. At the last election, she received 65.1 per cent of the vote on a two-party preferred basis; the Liberals' Owen Laffin received 34.9 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.