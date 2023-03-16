Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Club Halifax wins opportunity to perform on Blue Mountains Theatre stage

March 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local band Club Halifax will open the first 2023 Sounds of our Towns Mountain Getdown on Thursday, April 20 at the Blue Mountains Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.