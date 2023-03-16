Local band Club Halifax will open the first 2023 Sounds of our Towns Mountain Getdown on Thursday, April 20 at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
The band secured the opportunity with a short video of themselves performing original material.
Club Halifax is a local indie pop/rock band that writes and performs up-tempo tunes to dance to alongside songs to confess sob stories and pained hearts.
With powerful lead vocals by Leura resident, Bree Greasley, vocals and rhythm guitar by Ethan Karpathy from Springwood, lead guitar by Warrimoo-born Cameron Hopcroft, and drumming by Cameron Browning with bass by Robert Jinks, both from Katoomba.
Jinks said accepting the award at the December 2022 Sounds of our Towns was an unforgettable experience.
"Heading down to the Hub was unreal," he said. "Watching the other artists up on the stage tearing it up was amazing and got the whole band excited at this opportunity to play at the venue.
"Seeing the infrastructure of the building, lighting and sound systems, lends to the growth of this amazing event, and the Blue Mountains music community. We cannot wait to play at SOOT Vol. 5."
All in their twenties, the band has been together since 2021, after high school chums Browning and Hopcroft were joined by Greasley on vocals. Wanting to develop the sound, Jinks and Karpathy were approached to jump into the band, bringing new life into the upcoming tunes.
Vol. 5 will feature other local bands Quoll, a local art-metal-band whose intention is to shine light on social, historical, and environmental matters and DeepSea Lights who create downbeat folk electronica and trip hop.
Tickets for the Sounds of our Towns Mountains Getdown are $20/$25 and can be purchased from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au. Event: April 20, 7:30pm.
