Springwood to Penrith buses at night

Buses will replace trains between Springwood and Penrith for four nights this week.
From Monday, March 13 to Thursday, March 16, from 10pm until 2am, buses will be running between the two stations instead of trains.
Trains will still run from the west (Lithgow/Mount Victoria) to Springwood and between Penrith and Central, albeit some to a changed timetable.
Transport for NSW advises to plan your trip before travelling for up-to-date real time information. There is also the opportunity to subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
