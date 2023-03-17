Only a year ago, Blue Mountains Hospital was keeping pace with Lithgow where 85.2 per cent of patients were treated on time. In the latest data Lithgow had dropped to 75.4 - a drop of 11 per cent - but not the dramatic 25.2 per cent Blue Mountains has experienced. (Lithgow Hospital also had an increase in patients presenting with 25 per cent or 647 more patients presenting to emergency in the latest period).

