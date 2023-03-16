Blue Mountains Gazette
Homeless service given lifeline if Labor elected: Doyle

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:53pm, first published March 16 2023 - 1:37pm
A Katoomba service that provides support to the homeless would receive $50,000 if Labor is elected in the March 25 state election.

