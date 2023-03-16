Homeless service given lifeline if Labor elected: Doyle

A Katoomba service that provides support to the homeless would receive $50,000 if Labor is elected in the March 25 state election.
Blue Mountains Labor MP Trish Doyle made the commitment to Junction 142 in Katoomba during a recent visit.
"The $50,000 funding that NSW Labor is committing to Junction 142 will ensure the continuation of their services for the next 12 months," she said.
"Over recent years, emergency grants from Blue Mountains City Council, Katoomba RSL and Bendigo Bank have kept these services going, however without additional funding service provision they would need to be revised down or put on hold. Sadly, there is a growing need to access these services and NSW Labor's contribution will assist in supporting the most vulnerable in our community."
Junction 142 was established to help people live with dignity and to help in building a more resilient community. It offers a free shower and laundry service, with user numbers growing. Each month the shower is used up to 70 times and the laundry is used up to 180 times. People are also provided with free toiletries, clothing and bedding, as required, with up to 130 items per month being distributed.
The organisation's Food Services volunteers collect up to 2,500kg of surplus food and consumables from a range of outlets in the Upper Mountains each month. This is used in 'Open Table' meals and given away to people throughout the community. More than 100 Christmas hampers are distributed each year.
"Organisations like Junction 142 provide a vital service for people who would otherwise go hungry or struggle to keep a roof over their head," said Ms Doyle. "As the cost of living gets harder and harder for people to keep up with, their work is even more crucial, so I want to see a sustainable funding model that can support their programs in the long term. However, in the meantime, this $50,000 contribution Labor has committed to will keep things going for the next 12 months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.