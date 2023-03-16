Bid to boost 'overlooked' Great Western Sydney tourism economy

Greater Western Sydney's tourism leaders have banded together to call for a multimillion-dollar funding package to boost the region's visitor economy, which they say has been overlooked and undervalued by government.
The sector's heavy hitters say a $40million a year commitment over four years will attract and support local and international visitors ahead of the Western Sydney International Airport opening in 2026.
The consortium has also called for a new industry-led delivery entity, in partnership with councils, to help Destination NSW support visitor attractions in Greater Western Sydney.
Anthea Hammon, Managing Director at Scenic World in Katoomba, said now is the ideal time to make Western Sydney tourism ready.
"With millions of tourists soon to land on our doorstep, this is the perfect time to transform Western Sydney's visitor economy to create a thriving, multi-billion-dollar industry," Ms Hammon said.
"Western Sydney can become a massive events hub for the families of Western Sydney and international tourists alike.
"The GWS overnight visitor economy already contributes $4.2 billion to the NSW bottom line. With renewed focus and funding, we can create a sustainable tourism industry that will be a boon for the local, state and national economies."
The move has been backed by the region's leading think-tank, the not-for-profit Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue. Chairman Christopher Brown said it was time for the government to back Greater Western Sydney as a global tourism destination.
"Western Sydney has so much to offer visitors, but it requires funding and local know how to realise its rich potential," Mr Brown said.
"The opening of the state's first 24-hour international airport will see 10 million passengers travelling to Western Sydney each year, and our region is desperate to roll out the red carpet and put on a show for these visitors.
"For too long Western Sydney has been overlooked and played second fiddle to the eastern suburbs, with the State Government pouring millions into harbour city events and tourism infrastructure, but the arrival of our new airport provides us with an opportunity to help get our fair share of funding.
"We want the people who land here, to stay here and to spend here."
The group is calling for a $40 million per annum investment over the next four years. This funding will support:
Jacqueline Vozzo, CEO at Western Sydney Lakes, said that with the new airport less than five years away from opening, the window for action was closing fast.
"This is a region with global tourism potential that can help support the nation's economy as we bounce back from the devastating impacts of COVID on tourism," she said.
"With the airport set to open in just a few years, now is an ideal time to invest in attractions and events that will draw local and international crowds."
Responding to call to boost tourism funding, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she has "always welcomed investment in the Blue Mountains - that which promotes and supports the tourism industry and respects the sensitivity of our area, particularly as we live surrounded by world heritage-listed national parkland".
"It would seem to me that the Destination NSW model needs to adapt and the Mountains to be seen as a wonderful region in its own right. We are connected and close to, but we are not Western Sydney," said the Labor MP.
"After devastating fires, flood and Covid disasters over the past few years, I am keen for our tourism and small business sector to receive some much-needed support."
The Gazette has also contacted the NSW government for comment.
