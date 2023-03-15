Blue Mountains Gazette
Nsw Election

Where to vote early if you live in the Blue Mountains

March 15 2023 - 3:30pm
Voting early can save you some time. FILE

Saturday, 25 March is NSW state election day when residents will head to the polls and vote for their preferred state member.

