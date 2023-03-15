will be outside New South Wales on election day

will be more than 8km from a voting centre in your electorate on election day

will be travelling and unable to attend a voting centre on election day

are seriously ill or infirm, and due to such illness or infirmity will be unable to attend a voting centre

are approaching maternity

have religious membership or beliefs that prevent you from attending a voting centre on election day

are in a correctional centre and prevented from attending a voting centre on election day

are caring for a person outside of a hospital setting, which prevents you from attending a voting centre on election day

will be working on election day

are a silent elector

are a person with a disability