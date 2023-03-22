Blue Mountains Gazette
Chris Barton's 120km walk to smash mental health stigma

By Tom Walker
March 22 2023
At 47 years of age, Chris Barton expects his plans to walk from the Three Sisters to Manly Beach in under 24 hours will be a massive challenge.

