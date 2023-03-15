Lower Blue Mountains Rotary recognises vocational leaders

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary has honoured eight young leaders of business and industry in a special ceremony.
Sponsored by Bendigo Bank, 50 people attended the ceremony held in Emu Plains Sports Club in early March.
Vocational Director Bob Aitken AM announced awards for:
Due to work, family commitments and illness, several awardees were unable to attend on the night. They will be guests of the club at a later date to receive their certificates and citations.
Presenting the occasional address, Bendigo Bank's Bernie Fehon thanked the Rotary Club for highlighting the importance of vocational service and business ethics in the Blue Mountains and Penrith.
He paid tribute to the resilience of the Blue Mountains community and pointed out that Bendigo Bank had reinvested more than $700,000 into the business community since its arrival more than 10 years ago.
Rotary Club president Bruce Bailey had earlier welcomed everyone to the event while International Director Karalyn Brown proposed a fitting International toast to the Republic of Ghana.
Assistant Governor Michele Ellery reminded everyone of the words of Past Governor David Cook (deceased) with her toast to Rotary International.
