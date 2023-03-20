Police have found the body of a man missing in the Wollangambe River at Mt Wilson.
The man, a 39-year-old from St Ives, was reported missing about 5pm on Sunday. He had disappeared about two hours earlier while canyoning with a group.
Officers attached to the Blue Mountains Police Area Command started searching the water and surrounding areas, helped by specialist police attached to Police Rescue and PolAir, as well as NSW Ambulance.
The search was suspended about 7pm on Sunday evening due to bad light but it resumed this morning.
At about 11am, a body was located. It is believed to be that of the missing man. Police were unable to retrieve the body on Monday because of heavy fog in the area.
Acting Inspector Lauren Martin told a media conference at the command post in Mt Wilson that the canyon's terrain was "quite difficult. There are parts where you are scrambling over rocks."
In January 2021, two women lost their lives while canyoning in the same area.
Serving police officer Kelly Foster, 39, and Yuanlei (Jenny) Qi were sucked into a whirlpool in the popular canyon, Wollangambe One, in Mt Wilson while on a social trip with a bushwalking club. They drowned soon after.
Ms Foster died attempting to save Ms Qi, a 24-year-old international student.
The Deputy State Coroner, Magistrate Harriet Grahame, said the manner of death was "accidental drowning" by "misadventure, canyoning".
