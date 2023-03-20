Blue Mountains Gazette
Police find body of canyoner lost in Wollangambe River, Mt Wilson

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Police have found the body of a man missing in the Wollangambe River at Mt Wilson.

