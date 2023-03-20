Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains nurses speak up for RATIOS

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:14pm
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members will rally in their own time outside Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital to call for safe staffing across all specialty areas.

