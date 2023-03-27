Blue Mountains Gazette
Global disaster recovery expert launches free digital Roadmap for businesses

March 27 2023 - 1:55pm
The Blue Mountains business community turned out in force last week to support the launch of the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap, with special guest visiting disaster recovery expert and Fulbright scholar, Professor Daniel Aldrich.

