Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Crazy, colourful and kitsch at Mount Vic and Me

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kara Cooper, of Mount Vic and Me, has notched up her 3,000th design.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.