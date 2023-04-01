Blue Mountains Gazette
Wentworth Falls Football Club donated to Indo-Pacific

April 1 2023 - 12:43pm
Wentworth Falls Football Club has donated more than 170 pairs of shorts and shirts to underprivileged soccer players in the Indo-Pacific region.

