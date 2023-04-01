Wentworth Falls Football Club has donated more than 170 pairs of shorts and shirts to underprivileged soccer players in the Indo-Pacific region.
The idea was proposed by assistant coach and former player Lu-Anne Angwin.
"I heard about all the spare and old stock and thought that instead of it just sitting in a storeroom, donating it to a charity would be a good use for it," she said.
Ms Angwin said the club wants "to give every kid the same opportunities as others in sport, even if it's just owning a jersey".
The spare gear is being donated through the Reagan Milstein Foundation (RMF). They donate old or unused jerseys and other football gear to underprivileged communities in Australia and/or the Indo-Pacific region.
The club at Pitt Park has a history of making generous donations. Former club president Lesley Tarlinton said their club sent kits and money to an African orphanage in Budokan, Uganda in previous years and she "used to dedicate a day for canteen take to be donated" too.
The recent donation by the club was 174 pairs of shorts and shirts. They have been picked up by the RMF courier, and sent off, Ms Angwin said.
WFFC hopes to keep in contact with the club who receives the kit. She believes a club in Fiji will be the recipient.
"Perhaps in the future we could have some kids come and play football with Wentworth Falls FC or some Wentworth Falls FC players could go visit the recipients," she said.
Globally there are more than 240 million registered soccer players and about 3.5 billion soccer fans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.