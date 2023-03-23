Heavy traffic conditions at Glenbrook after truck fire

There is heavy traffic on the highway at Glenbrook after a truck fire.
Eastbound traffic is affected on the Great Western Highway near Hare Street.
Emergency services are on the scene. The incident began at 8.56am Friday, March 24.
Drivers are being advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Updated: As at 2pm trains are running again between Mount Victoria and Lithgow after severe weather damaging equipment at Mount Victoria earlier. A limited bus service was replacing trains.
Passengers are advised to continue to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
From 11.30pm to 2am, March 24, trains run between Blue Mountains line stations and North Sydney or the City Circle, some to a changed timetable.
From 8pm Saturday to 10am Sunday, buses replace trains between Blacktown and Central. Passengers will need to change at Blacktown to continue their journey. Most Bathurst trains continue to run between Bathurst and Central, to a changed timetable.
Transport for NSW has advised to expect delays or cancellations as replacement buses may be impacted by COVID-related staff shortages.
On Wednesday March 29 and Thursday March 30 between 8pm and 5am (weather permitting), NSW Police have advised that the Great Western Highway will be closed in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow.
Oversized and Overmass (OSOM) vehicles will need to delay their journey to outside of work area hours (8pm and 5am).
There will be a detour through Bell and Clarence on the Darling Causeway and Chifley Road due to roadworks on the highway
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
