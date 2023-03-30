Fundraising concert for Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans rocks

A musical fundraiser hosted by Glenn A. Baker for the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces raised more than $10,000 to provide welfare services to Australian veterans and war widows.
Good Morning Vietnam - Music from the Vietnam War Era was a two-and-a-half-hour rock and roll extravaganza held at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub on Saturday, March 4. Performed to a packed house, the crowd was drawn in by a fabulous mix of music, storytelling, light projections, and the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause.
Outstanding musicians interpreted the iconic hits of the 60s and 70s that evoked the political turmoil and cultural upheaval of the times; songs by artists including Creedence Clearwater Revival, Buffalo Springfield, Steppenwolf, The Beatles, Nancy Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and more.
Host of the event, Australian music legend Glenn A. Baker, regaled the crowd with the stories behind the music and insightful commentary on the cultural landscape of the era. Baker - an author, journalist, award winning travel writer, and the only man in history to have won the title of 'Rock Brain of The Universe' three times - is renowned for his encyclopeadic knowledge of music.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "It was a pleasure to attend Good Morning Vietnam - Music from the Vietnam War Era, along with so many enthusiastic locals. Not only did we enjoy an amazing afternoon of music and stories, but we also showed our care and support for Australia's veterans.
"The work the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces do is vital to the well-being of returned service personnel, and their family, within our Blue Mountains community and we are proud to support them."
