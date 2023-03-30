Blue Mountains Gazette
Fundraising concert for Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans rocks

March 30 2023 - 5:00pm
A musical fundraiser hosted by Glenn A. Baker for the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces raised more than $10,000 to provide welfare services to Australian veterans and war widows.

