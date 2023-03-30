Blue Mountains Gazette
Lead designer selected for Treeline Lurline project

By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
The problem with power lines is the effect on trees. This 120-year-old plane tree on Lurline Street is severely misshapen. Picture by Michael Small
Treeline Lurline has moved a step closer to reality with the appointment of the urban design firm for the major streetscaping project.

