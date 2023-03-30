Meet Sarah Stewart, one of the new graduate nurses who recently joined the nursing workforce at Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.
At Blue Mountains Hospital in Katoomba, Ms Stewart has found the perfect fit for her passion for nursing inspired by family and community.
"Blue Mountains appealed to me as a smaller hospital with a real family feel," she said.
"I grew up here in the Blue Mountains, and my mother and grandmother were both nurses. I'd go to the hospital after school to meet mum and always loved the environment."
Ms Stewart achieved her assistant in nursing qualification at 16 and was soon working in the aged care sector.
"I appreciate being able to help people when they are sick and vulnerable," she said.
"I also really like time management, which is huge part of the job, plus I enjoy being on my feet."
As a newly registered nurse, Ms Stewart is able to take advantage of the Blue Mountains Hospital's strong focus on clinical education, including through hands-on training with advanced simulation technology.
"There's a lot of unique opportunities here and a huge amount of support for new nurses," she said.
"Because it's a smaller hospital, I can get assessed and signed off quickly for a large variety of procedures, and the education and training space is amazing."
Mostly though, Ms Stewart is driven by the rewards of contributing to the health of her local community.
"Being close to home is great, but I also feel a sense of pride when I'm walking around Katoomba, knowing that I could one day be caring for the people around me," she said.
Working in the Blue Mountains, she is also able to balance the responsibilities of nursing with a healthy lifestyle.
"I really value self-care, so before or after a shift I'll often go for a walk in the bush, sit at a lookout and journal, or even just sit in nature and enjoy the birds. It really puts me in a good mindset."
While she's open to any number of opportunities in her career as a nurse, Ms Stewart is currently curious about paediatrics and midwifery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.