Blaxland Scouts honoured with Peak Award

On March 18, Scouts NSW presented 39 Venturer Scouts with Peak Awards, at a ceremony at NSW Government House - among them were two Blaxland Scouts.
Thomas Lukin and Daniel Oakey, members of 1st Blaxland Venturer Scout Unit were acknowledged by the Governor of NSW, Her Excellency, Margaret Beazley.
"Completion of the Peak Award is a major milestone in a Venturer's Scouting journey and carries an outstanding reputation within Scouting and the wider community," said Neville Tomkins, chief commissioner of Scouts NSW.
He said he looked "forward to them returning to their local Scouting communities to inspire younger Scouts".
The Peak Award aims to widen the interests and knowledge of Venturer Scouts and encourage them to 'look wide'. The award is designed to be challenging for Venturer Scouts aged 14-17, over a range of activities.
To achieve the award, a Venturer Scout must be able to set a goal; plan towards that goal; organise their self and others; and maintain the determination to overcome difficulties and complete the task.
They must also have achieved the Venturing Skills Award and complete the requirements in four award areas: Adventurous Activities, Community Involvement, Leadership Development, and Personal Growth.
This year's recipients reflect the diversity of modern Scouts. Peak Award recipients from a variety of backgrounds have worked independently and collectively to achieve great personal development and contribute positively to their communities.
Thomas Lukin started in the Venturer Scout section in late 2019 at 1st Blaxland Scout Group.
Despite major disruptions brought about by the COVID pandemic and several major flooding events, he was very active as a member of the unit and unit council, holding positions as unit chair, vice chair, and treasurer for two consecutive council terms. While on the council, he contributed to the preparation of the unit's code of conduct and minimum standards for members.
He assisted and led activities such as bike hikes, multi-day walks, scavenger hunts, night hikes, first aid courses, canoe courses, navigation activities, aquatics nights, initiative courses and construction activities which he planned for both the unit and for younger Scouting sections. He planned and led a muti-day walk in the Upper Mountains and also planned an adventurous journey along a section of the Great North Walk.
"Scouts prepared me by encouraging me to participate in everything," he said.
Daniel Oakey also began Venturer Scouts with the 1st Blaxland Scout Group in late 2019.
He strove to overcome the challenges of the COVID pandemic and major flooding events with spontaneity and adapted to circumstances as they presented themselves.
In doing so, he led regular unit activities in unconventional and novel formats like a virtual backyard campfire night, virtual nights to progress his theoretical knowledge for outdoor adventure skills progressions in skills in paddling, surfing, snorkelling and a virtual bushcraft survival night.
Daniel also planned an adventurous journey along a section of the Great North Walk. He was a significant contributor to the running of Venturer Scout bases at several Jamborettes.
To find out more about scouts go to: https://joinscouts.com.au/
