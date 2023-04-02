Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blaxland Scouts honoured with Peak Award

Updated April 3 2023 - 2:38pm, first published April 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On March 18, Scouts NSW presented 39 Venturer Scouts with Peak Awards, at a ceremony at NSW Government House - among them were two Blaxland Scouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.