Katoomba brewery, Mountain Culture, has officially been named the "Best Brewery Venue" in NSW.
The national survey conducted by Beer Cartel, with more than 14,000 participants, saw Mountain Culture claim the state's top brewery spot.
Mountain Culture co-founder Harriet McCready said they were honoured to be voted as New South Wales' best brewery venue.
"We wanted to create a welcoming space for people to come after exploring the outdoors and have a really good beer with their mates. To take out this accolade feels like we must be on the right track," she said.
Founded in 2019 by McCready and her husband, DJ, Mountain Culture made history in January by claiming the top spot in the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer Countdown, as voted by more than 60,000 Australians.
Mountain Culture has experienced rapid growth thanks to unrelenting demand. Production capacity has increased in just three years from 60,000 litres per year, to now up to eight million litres with the addition of their new, world-class production facility in Emu Plains. This production volume will put the brewery in the top two percent of independent beer producers in Australia.
"Our original Brewpub in Katoomba holds a very special place in our hearts. It took a lot of work to turn a derelict, heritage building into a brewpub and we're so honoured it's been recognised as the top place in NSW," said Ms McCready.
With an unmatched drinking experience, Mountain Culture is securing the hearts of craft beer drinkers right across the nation. Importing unique yeast strains, using limited release hops, unmodified grain and controlling the pH of the water are just some of the processes they use that are uncommon anywhere outside of the world's most serious breweries.
In addition to a core range of beers, Mountain Culture's constant stream of limited releases - more than 250 to date - means the team is constantly finessing their technical prowess and experimenting to push the boundaries of beer.
