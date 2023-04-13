The Australian Wrestling Federation (AWF) is returning to Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
AWF wrestlers will compete on Saturday, April 22 in a follow-up event to December's successful Collision In Katoomba.
The last AWF Katoomba event was highlighted by the OJ Fitzpatrick Cup Tournament, with the action documented weekly in Tuesday Night TNT episodes on AWF's youtube channel www.youtube.com/ @australianwrestlingfederation.
The AWF Commonwealth Championship will be on the line in Katoomba as Mad Maxx Ramirez will defend his title against AWF crowd favourite, Albie, in a first-time ever match up.
In tag team action, stemming from controversy at the last Katoomba event, Viral Productions will defend the AWF Tag Team Championships against The Detonation Crew, but this time it will be the combination of OJ Fitzpatrick Cup winner Matt Static and Whiskey Sixx.
The AWF Women's Championship will be decided when Coby Starr and Flame meet in a bout where the winner will be crowned the first ever AWF Women's Champion.
Also scheduled for the event is contender's action with Queensland's "Viking" EC Brownie to take on The Outsider, a first time face off pitting Al Straya vs Chris Rukker, D-Pak's Tag Team Challenge to Torture and Trauma Services, plus more surprises on the night.
The AWF Pro-Wrestling Katoomba Clash will be held on Saturday, April 22. Doors open at 3pm for a 3.30pm belltime. Tickets are on sale at www.awfwrestling.com.au. Online pre-sale tickets will close on April 21. Door tickets on day of event are $10 extra.
