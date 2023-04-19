Blue Mountains Gazette
Lest we forget: special Anzac Day feature

Updated April 19 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:26pm
ANZAC Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli. They may have suffered defeat but their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.

