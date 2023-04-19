Lest we forget: special Anzac Day feature

ANZAC Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli. They may have suffered defeat but their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.
The first Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916 and over the decades it has grown into a national event which honours all who have served in wars and peacekeeping operations.
In this special feature you can read some fascinating stories about Anzac Day and find out where you can pay your respects at services being held throughout the Blue Mountains. Find the eight-page special here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.