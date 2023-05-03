A lot has happened since Lindy Morrison vowed never to see Rob Snarski perform again. Morrison approached the singer-songwriter post show, having attended a liquid lunch, and, feeling a tad vulnerable, berated him for embracing sadness and lacking up-tempo, finger-snapping, melodic numbers. En garde!!
Not long after, the two began performing around the country in duo mode before roping in 'Evil' Graham Lee, Shane O'Mara and Dan Kelly to form SnarskiCircusLindyBand.
After touring briefly together, arguing incessantly along the way, they somehow agreed to record a batch of new songs Snarski had been conjuring with this band in mind.
So, with the new mini-album Someone Said That Someone Said in their pocket, the group of misfits has hit the road.
They will be live in concert at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba, on Saturday, May 27 at 8pm. Tickets $30-$35 pre, $35-$40 at the door. Book at www.fusionboutique.com.au.
