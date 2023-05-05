The hunt for a missing Sydney woman not seen for six months moved recently to a state forest near Jenolan Caves.
An extensive three-day search was launched on Friday for Jessica Zrinski. The 30-year-old has not been seen since November 28, when CCTV captured her getting into a blue Holden Commodore station wagon in a hotel car park in Sydney's west and being driven along the M4 and Great Western Highway to the Mountains.
Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said the search focused on the Hampton State Forest about 25km north of Jenolan.
"We believe Jessica may have entered or visited the Hampton State Forest sometime after she was last seen ... in late November," Det Supt Doherty said.
Detectives were pursuing all lines of inquiry including the possibility Ms Zrinski met with foul play, he said.
Volunteers joined officers from PolAir, the dog unit and other police units for the search that ran until late on Sunday.
Police and emergency response providers were called to Faulconbridge around 1.30pm on Saturday after a Mazda Ute left the highway and dropped more than two metres into the rail corridor. The vehicle came to a rest across east and west tracks causing about two hours of suspension of all rail services.
The male driver in his 60s received only minor injuries. Inquiries revealed alcohol was not a factor. Police are investigating if fatigue was a possible cause.
A 60-year-old Wentworth Falls woman will appear in Katoomba Court this month on drink driving charges. She was charged with Drive High Range PCA (second offence) after police stopped her on the highway at Wentworth Falls around 11pm on May 3. Police allege she returned a reading of 0.176. Her licence was suspended.
