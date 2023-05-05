Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

An extensive three-day search was launched for Jessica Zrinski near Jenolan Caves

By Kathryn Magann and B C Lewis
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:28pm, first published May 5 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing: Jessica Zrinski.
Missing: Jessica Zrinski.

The hunt for a missing Sydney woman not seen for six months moved recently to a state forest near Jenolan Caves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.